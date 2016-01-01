Dr. Haas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas Haas, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Haas, MD
Dr. Thomas Haas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haas' Office Locations
- 1 166 SE Saint Lucie Blvd Apt 203, Stuart, FL 34996 Directions (772) 781-7369
About Dr. Thomas Haas, MD
- General Surgery
- 60 years of experience
- English
- 1205264918
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.