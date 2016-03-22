See All Neurologists in Glendale, AZ
Dr. Thomas Habiger, MD

Neurology
3.6 (25)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Habiger, MD

Dr. Thomas Habiger, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Habiger works at Norman Prince Spine Institute at Newport Hospital in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Habiger's Office Locations

    Affiliated Hearing Care Center LLC
    5620 W Thunderbird Rd Ste G2, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 938-6960

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
  • Yavapai Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Restless Leg Syndrome
Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 22, 2016
    A great diagnostician and compassionate man.
    Carol B in Surprise, AZ — Mar 22, 2016
    About Dr. Thomas Habiger, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447326038
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Fairview University Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Habiger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Habiger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Habiger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Habiger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Habiger works at Norman Prince Spine Institute at Newport Hospital in Glendale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Habiger’s profile.

    Dr. Habiger has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Habiger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Habiger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habiger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Habiger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Habiger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

