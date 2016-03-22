Dr. Thomas Habiger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Habiger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Habiger, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Habiger, MD
Dr. Thomas Habiger, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Habiger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Habiger's Office Locations
-
1
Affiliated Hearing Care Center LLC5620 W Thunderbird Rd Ste G2, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 938-6960
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Habiger?
A great diagnostician and compassionate man.
About Dr. Thomas Habiger, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1447326038
Education & Certifications
- Fairview University Med Center
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Habiger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Habiger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Habiger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Habiger works at
Dr. Habiger has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Habiger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Habiger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habiger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Habiger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Habiger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.