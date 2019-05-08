Overview

Dr. Thomas Hagele, MD is a Dermatologist in Newark, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Licking Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hagele works at Licking Memorial Dermatology Mcmillen in Newark, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.