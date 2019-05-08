Dr. Thomas Hagele, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Hagele, MD
Dr. Thomas Hagele, MD is a Dermatologist in Newark, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Licking Memorial Hospital.
Licking Memorial Dermatology Mcmillen1717 W Main St Ste 204, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (220) 564-7955
- Licking Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
everyone was very professional, and on time today. everyone was polite as well.
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Hagele has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hagele accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hagele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hagele has seen patients for Rash, Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hagele on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagele. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagele.
