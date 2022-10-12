See All Plastic Surgeons in Kingston, NY
Dr. Thomas Hagerty, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.8 (30)
Map Pin Small Kingston, NY
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Hagerty, MD

Dr. Thomas Hagerty, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus and Northern Dutchess Hospital.

Dr. Hagerty works at Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Localized Fat Deposits along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hagerty's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Health Alliance of the Hudson Valley
    396 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401 (845) 331-3131
  2. 2
    Mid Hudson Plastic Surgery Center
    117 Marys Ave Ste 204, Kingston, NY 12401 (845) 338-0789

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus
  • Northern Dutchess Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Localized Fat Deposits
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Cancer
Localized Fat Deposits
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Hudson Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 12, 2022
    I was diagnosed with Melanoma on my face that needed to be removed. Dr Hagerty came highly recommended to perform the surgery. Dr Hagerty and his staff are so kind and caring. I was frightened about the procedure but felt very safe and secure with Dr Hagerty and Lisa, his wonderful nurse. I had everything carefully explained and I knew I was in good hands! I expected pain afterwards but I had No pain at all. The incision has very little scarring and is healing beautifully. The best part was Dr Hagerty got it all! I highly recommend Dr Hagerty!
    Lucille Arcouet — Oct 12, 2022
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hagerty to family and friends

    Dr. Hagerty's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hagerty

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    About Dr. Thomas Hagerty, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831184449
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Hartford Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Hagerty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagerty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hagerty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hagerty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hagerty works at Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hagerty’s profile.

    Dr. Hagerty has seen patients for Localized Fat Deposits, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hagerty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagerty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagerty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hagerty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hagerty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

