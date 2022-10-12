Dr. Thomas Hagerty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagerty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Hagerty, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Hagerty, MD
Dr. Thomas Hagerty, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus and Northern Dutchess Hospital.
Dr. Hagerty works at
Dr. Hagerty's Office Locations
-
1
Health Alliance of the Hudson Valley396 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 331-3131
-
2
Mid Hudson Plastic Surgery Center117 Marys Ave Ste 204, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 338-0789
Hospital Affiliations
- HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Hudson Health Plan
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hagerty?
I was diagnosed with Melanoma on my face that needed to be removed. Dr Hagerty came highly recommended to perform the surgery. Dr Hagerty and his staff are so kind and caring. I was frightened about the procedure but felt very safe and secure with Dr Hagerty and Lisa, his wonderful nurse. I had everything carefully explained and I knew I was in good hands! I expected pain afterwards but I had No pain at all. The incision has very little scarring and is healing beautifully. The best part was Dr Hagerty got it all! I highly recommend Dr Hagerty!
About Dr. Thomas Hagerty, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1831184449
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hospital
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hagerty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hagerty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hagerty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hagerty works at
Dr. Hagerty has seen patients for Localized Fat Deposits, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hagerty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagerty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagerty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hagerty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hagerty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.