Dr. Thomas Hahm, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.8 (34)
Map Pin Small Mt Pleasant, SC
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Thomas Hahm, MD

Dr. Thomas Hahm, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mt Pleasant, SC. They completed their fellowship with The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Dr. Hahm works at CAROLINA AESTHETIC PLASTIC SURGERY INSTITUTE in Mt Pleasant, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hahm's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Institute, PA
    180 Wingo Way Ste 205, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 884-1400
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
  • East Cooper Medical Center
  • Roper Hospital
  • Trident Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Treatment frequency



Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Thomas Hahm, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518914894
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Louisville
    Residency
    Internship
    • Emory University Hospital
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Hahm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hahm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hahm has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hahm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hahm works at CAROLINA AESTHETIC PLASTIC SURGERY INSTITUTE in Mt Pleasant, SC. View the full address on Dr. Hahm’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Hahm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hahm.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hahm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hahm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

