Dr. Thomas Hall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Hall, MD is a Dermatologist in Stillwater, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Stillwater Medical Center.
Dr. Hall works at
Locations
U.S. Dermatology Partners Stillwater1329 S Sangre Rd Ste B, Stillwater, OK 74074 Directions (405) 533-3376Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
U.S. Dermatology Partners Enid915 E Owen K Garriott Rd Ste D, Enid, OK 73701 Directions (580) 599-0648Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
U.S. Dermatology Partners Ponca City117 Patton Dr Ste 205, Ponca City, OK 74601 Directions (580) 576-3369
U.S. Dermatology Partners Woodward916 19th St, Woodward, OK 73801 Directions (580) 377-3644Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Stillwater Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Was in and out of the clinic very quickly. All was well and another follow up up visit was scheduled for July.
About Dr. Thomas Hall, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, OK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall has seen patients for Dry Skin, Ringworm and Folliculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
130 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
