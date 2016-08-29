See All Pediatricians in Nampa, ID
Dr. Thomas Hammer, MD

Pediatrics
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Hammer, MD

Dr. Thomas Hammer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Nampa, ID. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hammer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1209 N Jacob Alcott Way, Nampa, ID 83687 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 461-8700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 29, 2016
    Dr. Hammer is a very caring provider. He has always had my daughters best interest in mind. He was able to hear that she had a heart murmur at a very young age and sent us immediately to a cardiologist. Her cardiologist was even surprised that he was able to hear it. I have never met a doctor that cared so much about his patients.
    Caldwell Mom of 1 in Caldwell, Idaho — Aug 29, 2016
    About Dr. Thomas Hammer, MD

    Education & Certifications

