Dr. Thomas Hammer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Hammer, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Hammer, MD
Dr. Thomas Hammer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Nampa, ID. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammer's Office Locations
- 1 1209 N Jacob Alcott Way, Nampa, ID 83687 Directions (208) 461-8700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hammer?
Dr. Hammer is a very caring provider. He has always had my daughters best interest in mind. He was able to hear that she had a heart murmur at a very young age and sent us immediately to a cardiologist. Her cardiologist was even surprised that he was able to hear it. I have never met a doctor that cared so much about his patients.
About Dr. Thomas Hammer, MD
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1053301911
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hammer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hammer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.