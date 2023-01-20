Dr. Hansbrough has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Hansbrough, MD
Dr. Thomas Hansbrough, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Hansbrough, Peters, Traxler & Scallan Medical Association, Inc.8080 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste 2121, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 767-7200
Allergy Asthma & Immunology155 Del Orleans Ave, Denham Springs, LA 70726 Directions (225) 243-4211
Christopher L. Surek D.o. Apmc6110 Main St Ste D, Zachary, LA 70791 Directions (225) 658-4334
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing Doctor! He took so much time to show me my CT scan and explain results to me. I highly recommend him.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1285623561
- Charity Hospital|Exempla St Joseph Hospital
- Earl K Long Meml
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
