Overview of Dr. Thomas Hansbrough, MD

Dr. Thomas Hansbrough, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hansbrough works at Louisiana Ear Nose Throat & Sinus in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Denham Springs, LA and Zachary, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.