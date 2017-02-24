Overview of Dr. Thomas Hanscom, MD

Dr. Thomas Hanscom, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Hanscom works at The Retina Partners in Encino, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA and Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Central Serous Chorioretinopathy, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.