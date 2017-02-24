See All Ophthalmologists in Encino, CA
Dr. Thomas Hanscom, MD

Ophthalmology
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Hanscom, MD

Dr. Thomas Hanscom, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Hanscom works at The Retina Partners in Encino, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA and Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Central Serous Chorioretinopathy, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Hanscom's Office Locations

    The Retina Partners
    16500 Ventura Blvd Ste 250, Encino, CA 91436 (310) 829-3303
    Beverly Hills / Century City
    2080 Century Park E Ste 707, Los Angeles, CA 90067 (310) 746-4861
    The Retina Partners
    2021 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 720E, Santa Monica, CA 90404 (310) 829-3303

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Chalazion
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Cancer
Farsightedness
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Macular Hole
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Tear Duct Disorders
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Acute Endophthalmitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Blind Hypertensive Eye
Blindness
Chorioretinal Scars
Chorioretinitis
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Diabetic Retinopathy
Endophthalmitis
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
Macular Edema
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Parasitic Endophthalmitis
Pars Planitis
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic
Retina Diseases
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Retinoschisis
Sarcoidosis
Scleral Buckling
Solar Retinopathy
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vascular Disease
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicaid of California
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 24, 2017
    The very best! I had eye surgery with Dr. Hanscom. With my condition of having "asteroids Hyalosis" I looked for a Dr. for a long time. I went to several doctors and none of the them had the experience or expertise to do my surgery. Most simply told me I had a condition that I would have to live with. It has been 2 years since my surgery with Dr. Hanscom and I see clearly. He saved my career, as we all need to see to work but he also saved my vision and I owe him a lot. R Espinoza.
    Chula Vista, CA — Feb 24, 2017
    About Dr. Thomas Hanscom, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1063476448
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Duke University|Jules Stein Eye Institute University
    Residency
    University Fla
    Internship
    Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center|Los Angeles County University Of California Med Center
    Medical Education
    UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Hanscom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanscom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hanscom has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hanscom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hanscom has seen patients for Central Serous Chorioretinopathy, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanscom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanscom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanscom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanscom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanscom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

