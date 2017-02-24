Dr. Thomas Hanscom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanscom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Hanscom, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Hanscom, MD
Dr. Thomas Hanscom, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Hanscom's Office Locations
The Retina Partners16500 Ventura Blvd Ste 250, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (310) 829-3303
Beverly Hills / Century City2080 Century Park E Ste 707, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Directions (310) 746-4861
The Retina Partners2021 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 720E, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-3303
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The very best! I had eye surgery with Dr. Hanscom. With my condition of having "asteroids Hyalosis" I looked for a Dr. for a long time. I went to several doctors and none of the them had the experience or expertise to do my surgery. Most simply told me I had a condition that I would have to live with. It has been 2 years since my surgery with Dr. Hanscom and I see clearly. He saved my career, as we all need to see to work but he also saved my vision and I owe him a lot. R Espinoza.
About Dr. Thomas Hanscom, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1063476448
Education & Certifications
- Duke University|Jules Stein Eye Institute University
- University Fla
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center|Los Angeles County University Of California Med Center
- UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
