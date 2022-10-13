Dr. Tom Hansen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tom Hansen, MD
Overview of Dr. Tom Hansen, MD
Dr. Tom Hansen, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Hansen's Office Locations
Cape Diabetes and Endocrinology211 Saint Francis Dr # 15, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tom Hansen, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1285629667
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hansen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hansen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hansen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hansen has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hansen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansen.
