Overview of Dr. Thomas Hansen, MD

Dr. Thomas Hansen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Richland Hills, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.



Dr. Hansen works at Thomas Hansen Orthopedics in North Richland Hills, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.