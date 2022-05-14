Dr. Thomas Hansen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Hansen, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Hansen, MD
Dr. Thomas Hansen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Richland Hills, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.
Dr. Hansen works at
Dr. Hansen's Office Locations
-
1
Thomas Hansen Orthopedics8801 N TARRANT PKWY, North Richland Hills, TX 76182 Directions (817) 616-0384
-
2
Parkway Surgical & Cardiovascular Hospital3200 N Tarrant Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Directions (817) 502-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance
- Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hansen?
Rotator cuff surgery. Recovery was about four months. Has a great personality and recommend him whenever I can. So far my wife has had three surgeries with him and my sister had two.
About Dr. Thomas Hansen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1487695037
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hansen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hansen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hansen works at
Dr. Hansen has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hansen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.