Overview of Dr. Thomas Hanson, MD

Dr. Thomas Hanson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Middlesex Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Hanson works at Ob/Gyn & Menopause Physicians in New Haven, CT with other offices in Guilford, CT and Essex, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.