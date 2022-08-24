See All Rheumatologists in Wynnewood, PA
Dr. Thomas Harder, MD

Rheumatology
4.5 (32)
Map Pin Small Wynnewood, PA
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Harder, MD

Dr. Thomas Harder, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center.

Dr. Harder works at Main Line Rheumatology in Wynnewood, PA with other offices in Bryn Mawr, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Harder's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gary V. Gordon, M.D.
    100 E Lancaster Ave Ste 137, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 896-8400
  2. 2
    Reconstructive Orthopaedic Associates II P.c.
    825 Old Lancaster Rd, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 896-8400
  3. 3
    Gary Gordon
    137 Lankenau Medical Building W, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 896-8400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryn Mawr Hospital
  • Lankenau Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoporosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 24, 2022
    Always on time and great knowledge about my illness and helped guide me through this disease.
    Patrick Cornwall — Aug 24, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Harder, MD
    About Dr. Thomas Harder, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174568612
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA Med Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Riverside Methodist Hospitals
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harder has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Harder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

