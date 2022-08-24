Overview of Dr. Thomas Harder, MD

Dr. Thomas Harder, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center.



Dr. Harder works at Main Line Rheumatology in Wynnewood, PA with other offices in Bryn Mawr, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.