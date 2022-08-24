Dr. Harder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Harder, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Harder, MD
Dr. Thomas Harder, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center.
Dr. Harder's Office Locations
Gary V. Gordon, M.D.100 E Lancaster Ave Ste 137, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 896-8400
Reconstructive Orthopaedic Associates II P.c.825 Old Lancaster Rd, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 896-8400
Gary Gordon137 Lankenau Medical Building W, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 896-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Always on time and great knowledge about my illness and helped guide me through this disease.
About Dr. Thomas Harder, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Med Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospitals
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
