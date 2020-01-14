Dr. Thomas Harmon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harmon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Harmon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Harmon, MD
Dr. Thomas Harmon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ.
Dr. Harmon's Office Locations
1
Southwestern Surgery Associates1951 N Wilmot Rd Ste 2, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 795-5845Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
2
Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital350 N Wilmot Rd, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 795-5845
- 3 10350 E Drexel Rd Ste 220, Tucson, AZ 85747 Directions (520) 795-5845
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I am a male in mid 50's, maintain my weight and exercise weekly. I had an inguinal hernia repair as it interfered with workouts. Everything about the medical procedure was well thought out, communicated properly and could not have been done better. Dr. Harmon explained the procedure and recovery process well on initial visit. The office staff was great to work with in getting an appointment that worked for my schedule. Procedure and recovery went as described. I was VERY impressed with Dr. Harmon and the staff
About Dr. Thomas Harmon, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harmon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harmon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harmon has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harmon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Harmon speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Harmon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harmon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harmon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harmon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.