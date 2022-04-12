Dr. Thomas Harrington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Harrington, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Harrington, MD
Dr. Thomas Harrington, MD is an Urology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Dr. Harrington's Office Locations
Island Urological Care PC373 Route 111 Ste 7, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 361-7450
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Harrington is one of the best doctors around. He listens and explains and makes you feel cared for. Lab work was taking a long time but Dr Harrington stayed on top of it and kept me informed. Couldn’t feel more confident with anyone else as my doctor.
About Dr. Thomas Harrington, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Suny
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York
- NEW YORK MED COLL
