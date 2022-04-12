Overview of Dr. Thomas Harrington, MD

Dr. Thomas Harrington, MD is an Urology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Harrington works at Island Urological Care PC in Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.