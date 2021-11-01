Overview of Dr. Thomas Harris, MD

Dr. Thomas Harris, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Harris works at Thomas W. Harris, MD in San Diego, CA with other offices in Indio, CA and Chula Vista, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.