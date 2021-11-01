See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Diego, CA
Dr. Thomas Harris, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.2 (20)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Harris, MD

Dr. Thomas Harris, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista and Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Harris works at Thomas W. Harris, MD in San Diego, CA with other offices in Indio, CA and Chula Vista, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Harris' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas W. Harris, MD
    5395 Ruffin Rd Ste 201, San Diego, CA 92123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 874-3444
  2. 2
    Shoulder Knee Institute
    81800 Doctor Carreon Blvd Ste B, Indio, CA 92201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 874-3444
  3. 3
    Shoulder Knee Institute
    1415 Ridgeback Rd Ste 202, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 874-3444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista
  • Sharp Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Thomas Harris, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1316056492
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Naval Med Center San Diego
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
