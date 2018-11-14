Overview of Dr. Thomas Hastetter, MD

Dr. Thomas Hastetter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Hastetter works at Center for Spine and Sports Medicine LLC in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.