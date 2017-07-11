Overview of Dr. Thomas Hawk, MD

Dr. Thomas Hawk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School.



Dr. Hawk works at Fagadau Hawk & Swanson in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.