Dr. Thomas Hawk, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Hawk, MD
Dr. Thomas Hawk, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital.
Dr. Hawk works at
Dr. Hawk's Office Locations
Missouri Orthopedic & Arthroscopic Sugery Inc.3824 Watson Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63109 Directions (314) 352-4400Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Hawk, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hawk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hawk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hawk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hawk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hawk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.