Overview of Dr. Thomas Hawkey, DO

Dr. Thomas Hawkey, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sumter, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.



Dr. Hawkey works at Sumter Internal Medicine Assocs in Sumter, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.