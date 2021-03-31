Dr. Thomas Head, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Head is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Head, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Head, MD
Dr. Thomas Head, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Head's Office Locations
- 1 700 W Forest Ave, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 541-9490
- 2 215 Hawks Rd Ste 11, Martin, TN 38237 Directions (731) 587-8787
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had a friend, and brought her to Dr. Head several times. He is strict and not real friendly, very business-like, also very transparent with you, has a hard job, giving people "hard to hear" news. He is good at his job, what else could we ask for?
About Dr. Thomas Head, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1447355193
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
