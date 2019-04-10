Dr. Thomas Heaphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heaphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Heaphy, MD
Dr. Thomas Heaphy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University Of New Mexico and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Pediatric Professional Associates10600 Quivira Rd Ste 210, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (913) 386-3243Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent service and follow up. Both my daughters have been his patients since birth and we could not be more satisfied with him.
- Children's Mercy Hospital
- University Of New Mexico
- Pediatrics
Dr. Heaphy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heaphy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heaphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heaphy speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Heaphy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heaphy.
