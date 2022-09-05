Dr. Thomas Heckman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heckman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Heckman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Heckman, MD
Dr. Thomas Heckman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Olney, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital and Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.
Dr. Heckman works at
Dr. Heckman's Office Locations
-
1
MedStar NRN Physiatry at MMMC18109 Prince Philip Dr Ste 155, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (301) 570-7415
-
2
NRH Rehabilitaion Network, Bethesda6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 600, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 581-8030
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
- Medstar Montgomery Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heckman?
Takes time to explain everything. Very pleasant. Very intelligent.
About Dr. Thomas Heckman, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861650913
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heckman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heckman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heckman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heckman works at
Dr. Heckman has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heckman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Heckman speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Heckman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heckman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heckman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heckman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.