Dr. Thomas Heckman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Olney, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital and Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.



Dr. Heckman works at MedStar NRN Physiatry at MMMC in Olney, MD with other offices in Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.