Dr. Thomas Heffernan, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Medical City Plano.
Alan K Munoz MD PA12200 Park Central Dr Ste 410, Dallas, TX 75251 Directions (972) 490-5970
Medical City Plano3901 W 15th St, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 598-6800Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
6300 W Parker Rd Ste 425, Plano, TX 75093
Directions
(972) 490-5970
Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- 4 1600 Coit Rd Ste 408, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 490-5970
- Medical City Dallas
- Medical City Plano
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He save my life, God guide me to see him, and I believe everything happen for a reason, he explain my problem very understandable, vey kind and he is very helpful, my procedure is very peaceful, no pain, very comfortable, all the staff is very awesome they are always beside you to make sure I am safe and comfortable. Thank you Dr. Thomas Heffernan for saving my life.
- Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
