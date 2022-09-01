See All Oncologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Thomas Heffernan, MD

Oncology
4.7 (61)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Heffernan, MD

Dr. Thomas Heffernan, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Medical City Plano.

Dr. Heffernan works at North Texas Gynecologic Oncology in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Heffernan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alan K Munoz MD PA
    12200 Park Central Dr Ste 410, Dallas, TX 75251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 490-5970
  2. 2
    Medical City Plano
    3901 W 15th St, Plano, TX 75075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 598-6800
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  3. 3
    6300 W Parker Rd Ste 425, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 490-5970
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    1600 Coit Rd Ste 408, Plano, TX 75075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 490-5970

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Dallas
  • Medical City Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Oophorectomy
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Adenomyosis
Oophorectomy
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Adenomyosis

Treatment frequency



Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Vaginal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Heffernan?

    Sep 01, 2022
    He save my life, God guide me to see him, and I believe everything happen for a reason, he explain my problem very understandable, vey kind and he is very helpful, my procedure is very peaceful, no pain, very comfortable, all the staff is very awesome they are always beside you to make sure I am safe and comfortable. Thank you Dr. Thomas Heffernan for saving my life.
    Wena — Sep 01, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Heffernan, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326148651
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Heffernan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heffernan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heffernan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heffernan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heffernan has seen patients for Oophorectomy, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heffernan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Heffernan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heffernan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heffernan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heffernan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

