Dr. Thomas Heil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Heil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Heil, MD
Dr. Thomas Heil, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Kings Mountain and Atrium Health University City.
Dr. Heil works at
Dr. Heil's Office Locations
-
1
Physician Partners of America: 4364 Heritage Trace Pkwy4364 Heritage Trace Pkwy Ste 112A, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 945-4468
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Kings Mountain
- Atrium Health University City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heil?
Always a pleasant experience!
About Dr. Thomas Heil, MD
- Pain Management
- English
- 1326001256
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital In Pittsburgh, Pa
- Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heil has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Heil using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Heil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heil works at
Dr. Heil has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Heil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.