Dr. Thomas Heil, MD

Pain Management
4.2 (71)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Heil, MD

Dr. Thomas Heil, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Kings Mountain and Atrium Health University City.

Dr. Heil works at Physician Partners of America in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Heil's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Physician Partners of America: 4364 Heritage Trace Pkwy
    4364 Heritage Trace Pkwy Ste 112A, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 945-4468

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  • Atrium Health Kings Mountain
  • Atrium Health University City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Treatment frequency



Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Feb 08, 2023
    Always a pleasant experience!
    Rhonda F. — Feb 08, 2023
    About Dr. Thomas Heil, MD

    • Pain Management
    • English
    • 1326001256
    Education & Certifications

    • Allegheny General Hospital In Pittsburgh, Pa
    • Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn
    • WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Heil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heil has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heil works at Physician Partners of America in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Heil’s profile.

    Dr. Heil has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    72 patients have reviewed Dr. Heil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

