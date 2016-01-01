See All Podiatrists in Auburn, WA
Dr. Thomas Henry, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Thomas Henry, DPM

Podiatry
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Auburn, WA
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Henry, DPM

Dr. Thomas Henry, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Auburn, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. Henry works at Auburn Family FootCare Center in Auburn, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Henry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas M Henry, D.p.m.
    206 Auburn Ave, Auburn, WA 98002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Henry?

    Photo: Dr. Thomas Henry, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Henry, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Henry to family and friends

    Dr. Henry's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Henry

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Henry, DPM.

    About Dr. Thomas Henry, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1861432767
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Francis Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Henry works at Auburn Family FootCare Center in Auburn, WA. View the full address on Dr. Henry’s profile.

    Dr. Henry has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.