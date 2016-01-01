Overview of Dr. Thomas Henry, DPM

Dr. Thomas Henry, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Auburn, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.



Dr. Henry works at Auburn Family FootCare Center in Auburn, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.