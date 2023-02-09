Overview of Dr. Thomas Herrick, MD

Dr. Thomas Herrick, MD is an Urology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Liberty Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.



Dr. Herrick works at Kansas City Urology Care, PA in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.