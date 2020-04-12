Dr. Thomas Herriges, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herriges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Herriges, MD
Dr. Thomas Herriges, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Presence Saint Francis Hospital.
AMITA Health Breast Surgery Clinic, 800 Austin St Ste 354, Evanston, IL 60202, (847) 491-6890. Hours: Monday-Friday 7:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Presence Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepts most major Health Plans
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Patient review: He is the best i have ever own and a very honest person I will truly miss him working at the hospital as my OB Dr. and I have to say i have never came a cross anyone like you in my life I want to say i will never forget when i was in the hospital having surgery with another doctor you came across my room and you came in and talk to me I couldn't stop crying but you was there for me just to talk to me and let me know it's going to be okay so Thank you for everything and most of all your honesty ?????? Sallie Howard
Specialty: Obstetrics & Gynecology
Experience: 40 years
Languages: English, Spanish
Residency: Columbus Cuneo Cabrini Medical Center
Medical School: University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Accepted Insurance: Aetna, Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Humana, Medicaid, MultiPlan, UnitedHealthCare, WellCare
