Overview of Dr. Thomas Herriges, MD

Dr. Thomas Herriges, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Presence Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Herriges works at Amita Health Medical Group in Evanston, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.