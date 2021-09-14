Dr. Thomas Hirasa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirasa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Hirasa, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Hirasa, MD
Dr. Thomas Hirasa, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hirasa's Office Locations
-
1
Walter Hirasa Huang MDs804 Ainsworth Dr Ste 103, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 771-1011
Hospital Affiliations
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hirasa’s staff are professional and very Organized. Dr Hirasa assessed my hernia and we scheduled a surgery for me. I went in for surgery and everything went perfectly. Dr. Hirasa is an awesome surgeon and has a good sense of humor. I would highly recommend him to anyone needing a surgery.
About Dr. Thomas Hirasa, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1922016682
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Hirasa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hirasa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirasa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hirasa has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hirasa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirasa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirasa.
