Dr. Thomas Ho, MD

Pediatrics
4.6 (25)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Ho, MD

Dr. Thomas Ho, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ringgold, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Parkridge East Hospital.

Dr. Ho works at Ringgold Pediatric Clinic in Ringgold, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ho's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ringgold Pediatric Clinic PC
    7494 BATTLEFIELD PKWY, Ringgold, GA 30736 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 935-5437

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkridge East Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Pacific Life & Annuity Company
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 26, 2023
    We are new to his office my kids absolutely loved the visit we had no issues at all everyone was so nice an friendly we all felt welcome would highly recommend his office to anyone
    Jennifer — Jan 26, 2023
    About Dr. Thomas Ho, MD

    Pediatrics
    29 years of experience
    English, French and Vietnamese
    1073727327
    Education & Certifications

    MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ho accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ho works at Ringgold Pediatric Clinic in Ringgold, GA. View the full address on Dr. Ho’s profile.

    Dr. Ho speaks French and Vietnamese.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

