Dr. Thomas Hocker, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Hocker, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center.
Dr. Hocker works at
Locations
Mayo Clinic-rochester200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 284-2511Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
Advanced Dermatologic Surgery6901 W 121st St, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (913) 661-1755
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional. Knowledgeable, friendly staff. Explains each phase of the procedure in laymen's terms. I Have been there 3 times for three different treatments. If you want the best of the Best, here HE is. Your search is over!
About Dr. Thomas Hocker, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1689841025
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- Santa Clara Valley Med Ctr
- Harvard Medical School
- Yale University
- Dermatopathology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
