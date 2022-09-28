Overview of Dr. Thomas Holley, MD

Dr. Thomas Holley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Homewood, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Holley works at Urology Centers Alabama in Homewood, AL with other offices in Gardendale, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.