Dr. Thomas Holley, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Holley, MD
Dr. Thomas Holley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Homewood, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. Holley's Office Locations
Urology Centers of Alabama3485 Independence Dr, Homewood, AL 35209 Directions (205) 930-0920Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Urology Centers of Alabama2217 DECATUR HWY, Gardendale, AL 35071 Directions (205) 776-6330Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I like his personality, the way that he walked into the room, greeted me and he appeared to be genuinely concerned about me!
About Dr. Thomas Holley, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holley has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Holley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.