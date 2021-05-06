Overview of Dr. Thomas Holt, MD

Dr. Thomas Holt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rockledge, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.



Dr. Holt works at Brevard ENT Center in Rockledge, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Earwax Buildup and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.