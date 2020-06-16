Overview

Dr. Thomas Hong, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Hong works at Houston Cardiovascular Assoc. Inc. in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.