Dr. Thomas Hong, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Houston Cardiovascular Assoc. Inc.6400 Fannin St Ste 3000, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-9663Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Hong is very knowledgeable and provided me excellent information to make a decision regarding my procedures. I trust him.
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Hong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hong has seen patients for Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hong.
