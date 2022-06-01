Dr. Thomas Horn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Horn, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Horn, MD
Dr. Thomas Horn, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Florida|University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center, Optim Medical Center -Tattnall and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Horn's Office Locations
-
1
Georgia Institute For Plastic Surgery5361 Reynolds St, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 388-0010Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Optim Medical Center -Tattnall
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Horn is currently my plastic surgeon. I had a partial mastectomy due to triple negative breast cancer on May 5. After my general surgeon did a phenomenal job, Dr. Horn stepped in. He placed my expander in. I have had setbacks and had to go back to the hospital for a few days. I still have a long way to go with expansion of the expander and exchange surgery for implants on both sides. I’ve been in a lot of pain and he has kept me comfortable. When I was upset and in excruciating pain he held my hand. He has called to check on me. Hands down he is one incredible human being who loves and cares for his patients. I will always remain his patient. I’ve been so scared through all of this and I know that this type of cancer I have is the fastest growing, most aggressive and hardest to treat so if it returns and I require more plastic surgery, he is the only one I will ever trust. He’s taken such good care of me that I trust him with my life.
About Dr. Thomas Horn, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1184786139
Education & Certifications
- University Miami Jackson Meml Hospital
- Med College Ga
- University Of Florida|University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Horn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horn has seen patients for Skin Grafts, Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Horn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.