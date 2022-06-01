Overview of Dr. Thomas Horn, MD

Dr. Thomas Horn, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Florida|University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center, Optim Medical Center -Tattnall and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Horn works at Georgia Institute For Plastic Surgery in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts, Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.