Dr. Thomas Horsman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Horsman, MD
Dr. Thomas Horsman, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Horsman's Office Locations
Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health Pulmonology8200 Constantin Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 765-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Horsman sees all 4 of my kids for their asthma. He is extremely patient and thorough in his examinations. Before seeing Dr. Horseman my oldest saw another pulmonologist. Since our switch his asthma seems to be better maintained based on Dr. Horsman’s plan of action. I feel Dr. Horsman’s expertise can be trusted and that he is making decisions for their best health in mind.
About Dr. Thomas Horsman, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1285716753
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
- Pediatric Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horsman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horsman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horsman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Horsman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horsman.
