Dr. Thomas Houts, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Houts, MD
Dr. Thomas Houts, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from University Of California Irvine College Of Medicineirvine Ca and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center, Lakeview Hospital, Mountain View Hospital and St. Mark's Hospital.
Dr. Houts works at
Dr. Houts' Office Locations
Wasatch Neurological Clinic6040 S Fashion Blvd Ste 201, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 268-1888
Hospital Affiliations
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Lakeview Hospital
- Mountain View Hospital
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The staff, Allison and Cindy, are very kind. Dr. Houts was willing to do all he could to get to the bottom of my issues, despite my complex medical history. He was direct, but also directly showed he cared. I'll certainly be going back to this office for all my relevant needs.
About Dr. Thomas Houts, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City
- University of Texas Medical School-Houston Houston Texas
- University Of California Irvine College Of Medicineirvine Ca
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Houts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Houts accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Houts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Houts. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Houts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Houts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.