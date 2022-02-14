Overview

Dr. Thomas Howard, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pawleys Island, SC. They graduated from Saint George`s University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Howard works at South Strand Internists & Urgent Care in Pawleys Island, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.