Overview of Dr. Thomas Huang, MD

Dr. Thomas Huang, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Orange County Global Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Huang works at Thomas Huang, M.D. in Tustin, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Swimmer's Ear, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.