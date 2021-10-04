Dr. Thomas Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Huang, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Huang, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They completed their fellowship with UCLA
Dr. Huang works at
Locations
Healthcare Partners Medical Grp450 E Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (626) 462-1884Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Delta Health System
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inter Valley Health Plan
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Onecare
- Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
- Private HealthCare Systems
- SCAN Health Plan
- Spectera
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr, Huang is a highly trained endocrinologist with expertise in the diagnosis, treatment, and management of the endocrine system. Proficiency in addressing problems with variant origination that impact the endocrine system present a unique challenge that requires the seasoned expertise that Dr. Huang advances in a coordinated, integrated effort. Dr. Huang implements a treatment plan that is interwoven with vanguard strategies to manage the highest standard of patient care. Dr. Huang is uniquely qualified in that he is organized, conscientious, empathetic, collaborative and advocates for the patient. His scholarship, compassion, ethics, knowledge, skill, integrity, and humility ensure confidence in his standard of care that surpasses mandated criterion and exceeds to the highest standards of distinction. Dr. Huang is a very calm physician with a peaceful disposition and a quiet presence that allows for open honest communication with non-judgemental listening and complete acceptance.
About Dr. Thomas Huang, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1740439967
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
- U California Irvine
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Huang works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
