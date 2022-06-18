Overview of Dr. Thomas Huff, MD

Dr. Thomas Huff, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.



Dr. Huff works at Ohsu Hospital in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.