Dr. Thomas Hughes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Hughes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital, Methodist University Hospital, Regional One Health and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Hughes works at
Locations
-
1
Hughes Endocrinology6005 Park Ave Ste 305, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 275-8995
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
- Methodist University Hospital
- Regional One Health
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hughes is very compassionate, knowledgeable and professional physician I have ever known. He is very honest and direct. He will answer your questions in terms that you can understand. He is also very kind. I appreciate Dr. Himmelstein for referring me to Dr. Hughes because I have seen a great improvement. I would definitely refer him to others.
About Dr. Thomas Hughes, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1013975978
Education & Certifications
- University NC
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Creighton
- Washington University St Louis
- The University of Dallas
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
