Dr. Thomas Hughes, MD

Neurology
3.6 (80)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Hughes, MD

Dr. Thomas Hughes, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.

They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hughes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    913 Bowman Rd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 856-9530
  2. 2
    Tidewater Neurology
    7 S Alliance Dr Ste 201A, Goose Creek, SC 29445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 553-0997
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 1:00pm
  3. 3
    West Ashley
    1483 Tobias Gadson Blvd Ste 103, Charleston, SC 29407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 410-1583

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Insomnia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Insomnia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 82 ratings
    Patient Ratings (82)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Feb 02, 2023
    Dr. Hughes takes the time to get to know you and your symptoms. He gives you recommendations to illuminate the problem before jumping into the medicine. His goal is preventing your migraines before they get bad for you. Highly recommend him as a doctor.
    Kyra — Feb 02, 2023
    About Dr. Thomas Hughes, MD

    • Neurology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831379213
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
