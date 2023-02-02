Dr. Thomas Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Hughes, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Hughes, MD
Dr. Thomas Hughes, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hughes' Office Locations
- 1 913 Bowman Rd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 856-9530
-
2
Tidewater Neurology7 S Alliance Dr Ste 201A, Goose Creek, SC 29445 Directions (843) 553-0997Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pm
-
3
West Ashley1483 Tobias Gadson Blvd Ste 103, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 410-1583
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hughes?
Dr. Hughes takes the time to get to know you and your symptoms. He gives you recommendations to illuminate the problem before jumping into the medicine. His goal is preventing your migraines before they get bad for you. Highly recommend him as a doctor.
About Dr. Thomas Hughes, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1831379213
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughes has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.