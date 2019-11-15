See All Ophthalmologists in Medina, OH
Dr. Thomas Hull, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Thomas Hull, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (12)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Hull, MD

Dr. Thomas Hull, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital.

Dr. Hull works at Retina Associates Of Cleveland in Medina, OH with other offices in Akron, OH and Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Hull's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.
    3591 Reserve Commons Dr Ste 301, Medina, OH 44256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 721-2727
  2. 2
    Retina Associates Of Cleveland
    690 White Pond Dr # 120, Akron, OH 44320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 869-0738
  3. 3
    Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.
    650 Graham Rd Ste 103, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 966-9800
  4. 4
    Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.
    690 White Pond Dr # 120, Akron, OH 44320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron City Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Vein Occlusion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hull?

    Nov 15, 2019
    Very knowledgeable, and caring eye specialist. He takes the time to listen to my concerns and responds in a way that I can understand. Would highly recommend Dr. Hull.
    Dale — Nov 15, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Hull, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Hull, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hull to family and friends

    Dr. Hull's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hull

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Hull, MD.

    About Dr. Thomas Hull, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578535811
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Toronto/St Michaels Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Summa Hlth Sys
    Residency
    Internship
    • Summa Hlth Sys
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Hull, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hull has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hull has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hull on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hull. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hull.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Thomas Hull, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.