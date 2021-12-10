Dr. Thomas Hunter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Hunter, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Hunter, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.
Locations
Thomas Hunter MD2121 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 1000, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 443-8247
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding dr! Very well versed in medications and explains everything very well. Compassionate, funny and kind.
About Dr. Thomas Hunter, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1851441877
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Chldns Hospital
- Medical University of South Carolina
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hunter accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunter.
