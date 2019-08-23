See All General Surgeons in Boise, ID
Dr. Thomas Huntington, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Thomas Huntington, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Boise, ID
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Huntington, MD

Dr. Thomas Huntington, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.

Dr. Huntington works at Huntington Laparoscopy in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Acid Reflux Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Huntington's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas R. Huntington MD PC
    222 N 2nd St Ste 107, Boise, ID 83702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 344-4999
  2. 2
    St Lukes Internal Medicine
    190 E Bannock St, Boise, ID 83712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 381-2222
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Acid Reflux Surgery
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Acid Reflux Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Huntington?

    Aug 23, 2019
    Dr Huntington and his daughter, Dr. Ciara Huntington, were a team for my surgery in February 2019. My procedure was for a hiatal hernia repair and a Nissen's Fundoplication. The surgery was successfully done and I was delighted with the outcome. Their care and professionalism were most appreciated and I would recommend them in a heartbeat!
    Mary Braudrick — Aug 23, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Huntington, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Huntington, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Huntington to family and friends

    Dr. Huntington's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Huntington

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Huntington, MD.

    About Dr. Thomas Huntington, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376567180
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Huntington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huntington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Huntington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Huntington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Huntington works at Huntington Laparoscopy in Boise, ID. View the full address on Dr. Huntington’s profile.

    Dr. Huntington has seen patients for Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Acid Reflux Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huntington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Huntington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huntington.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huntington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huntington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Thomas Huntington, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.