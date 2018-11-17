Overview of Dr. Thomas Hupfer, DPM

Dr. Thomas Hupfer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery.



Dr. Hupfer works at Evansville Foot and Ankle Center in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.