Dr. Thomas Imahiyerobo, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Scarsdale, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Imahiyerobo, MD

Dr. Thomas Imahiyerobo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They completed their residency with New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr|New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center

Dr. Imahiyerobo works at ColumbiaDoctors - 688 White Plains Road in Scarsdale, NY with other offices in Bronxville, NY and New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Imahiyerobo's Office Locations

    ColumbiaDoctors - 688 White Plains Road
    688 White Plains Road Floor 2, Suite 223, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    ColumbiaDoctors - 1 Pondfield Road
    1 Pondfield Road, Bronxville, NY 10708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Big Ears
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Big Ears

Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Congenital Malformation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Craniofacial Disorders Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis - Intracranial Calcifications Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
External Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amida Care
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 10, 2022
    Dr. Imahiyerobo is an amazing surgeon who is very calm, professional, patient, and informative. When my daughter was born with a surprise cleft lip, he came to our rescue in both explaining, and putting our worries at ease. He then operated on our baby at 3 months old. She is now 6 years old with zero complications. You can't even notice a scar. More importantly she has been able to speak, eat, whistle etc without the tiniest difficulty. Separate from his skills as a surgeon, Dr. I is very sweet and gentle so my kid looks forward to seeing him at our annual visits. On top of all this I have to mention that his staff in both locations are very courteous, and friendly. I HIGHLY recommend this amazing doctor.
    M. Bau — Jul 10, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Imahiyerobo, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144473117
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr|New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Imahiyerobo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Imahiyerobo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Imahiyerobo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Imahiyerobo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Imahiyerobo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imahiyerobo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Imahiyerobo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Imahiyerobo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

