Dr. Thomas Irwin Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irwin Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Irwin Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Irwin Jr, MD
Dr. Thomas Irwin Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus and West Jefferson Medical Center.
Dr. Irwin Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Irwin Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Irwin, Kimble, Long & Pippin1111 Medical Center Blvd Ste 406, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 349-6400
-
2
Thomas M. Irwin Jr MD John G. Kimble MD Apmc1151 Barataria Blvd Ste 3100, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 349-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus
- West Jefferson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Irwin Jr?
Dr. Irwin was my ENT as a child, and now I bring my son to him! He is absolutely wonderful and takes his time with his patients. He truly listens to your concerns! love him!
About Dr. Thomas Irwin Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1629172358
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Irwin Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Irwin Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Irwin Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Irwin Jr works at
Dr. Irwin Jr has seen patients for Laryngitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Irwin Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Irwin Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irwin Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Irwin Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Irwin Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.