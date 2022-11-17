See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bourne, MA
Dr. Thomas Isaac, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Isaac, MD

Dr. Thomas Isaac, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bourne, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University.

Dr. Isaac works at PMG Family Practice Of Bourne in Bourne, MA with other offices in Braintree, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Isaac's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bourne Office
    2 Technology Park Dr Ste A, Bourne, MA 02532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 743-9543
  2. 2
    Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates
    111 Grossman Dr, Braintree, MA 02184 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 682-0630
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Venous Insufficiency
Low Back Pain
Back Pain

Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Thomas Isaac, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811939374
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Isaac has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Isaac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Isaac. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isaac.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isaac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isaac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

